McDowell numbers as of Friday:
McDowell numbers as of Friday:

New positives on Friday: 2

Total number of positive cases since pandemic began: 5,092

Vaccines

• First doses: 14,952

• Second doses: 13,162

• Total doses administered: 28,114

Questions? Call 828-803-4552

