McDowell man goes to prison for sex offenses

A Little Switzerland man will spend up to 10 years in prison for multiple sex offenses.
Jonathan Francis Schabilion, 45, of Four Wheeler Drive, Little Switzerland, pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced 58 to 130 months in prison. He was given credit for 516 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim. He must register as a sex offender.
During an investigation in June 2020, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Schabilion possessed a number of electronic files containing child pornography involving victims from 2 to 14 years old. He was also charged with a sexual offense against a 32-year-old female acquaintance. Schabilion was held on a $135,000 bond.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Schabilion has a criminal record dating back to 1994, including convictions for breaking and entering, larceny, DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were also heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the week of Oct. 25-Nov. 12:
Judge: Thomas Davis
Prosecutor: Ted Bell
Kent Banks, 61, of Drexel, pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm in an enclosure and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges were dismissed.
Jeremiah Lee Boone, 44, of Fairview Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to three counts of habitual larceny, and one count of habitual felon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Sentenced 60-84 months in prison. Given credit for 51 days time served. Must pay $720 in restitution to victim.
Ashley Dawn Bulluck, 38, of Hankins Road, Marion, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor larceny. Was found not guilty by a jury.
● Kenneth Shawn Campbell, 35, of Catawba Road, Old Fort, pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm. Was found guilty by a jury. Sentenced 8-19 months in prison. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Must pay $600 for a court-appointed attorney. Sentenced to 20 days in jail. Given credit for one day time served. Must not have contact with victim. Must pay court costs. The verdict was appealed.
● John Berry Greer, 50,of Sugar Hill Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $1,200 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.
● Robert Deon Hunter, 46, of Asheville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of resisting a public officer. Was found guilty by a jury. Sentenced to 60 days in jail. Given credit for 10 days time served.
Pleaded not guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Was found not guilty by a jury.
Pleaded not guilty to assault on a government official. Was found not guilty by a jury.
● Brandon Kyle McNeil, 45, of Finley Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Given a 10-21 suspended sentence. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Given credit for nine days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $480. Must pay court costs.
● Tiffany Dawn Milam, 31, of 5th Street EM, Marion, was found guilty of attempted trafficking of heroin or opium. Sentenced 50-72 months in prison. Given credit for 117 days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $7,540.
● Jaron Wade Pennell, 43, of Morganton, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. Sentenced to 120 days in jail. Given credit for nine days time served. Must pay $730 for a court-appointed attorney.
● Ernest Allen Rumfelt, 54, of Nix Creek Road, Marion, pleaded not guilty to taking ginseng from land. Was found guilty by a jury. Given a 60 day suspended sentence. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Fined $800. Must pay court costs.
● Heather Nicole Taylor, 40, of Summerset Park, Old Fort, pleaded not guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Was found guilty by a jury. Sentenced to 120 days in jail. Given credit for 33 days time served.
Pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Was found guilty by a jury. Sentenced 70-93 months in prison. Fined $50,000. Given credit for 33 days time served. Must pay court costs.