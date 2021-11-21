McDowell man goes to prison for sex offenses

A Little Switzerland man will spend up to 10 years in prison for multiple sex offenses.

Jonathan Francis Schabilion, 45, of Four Wheeler Drive, Little Switzerland, pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced 58 to 130 months in prison. He was given credit for 516 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim. He must register as a sex offender.

During an investigation in June 2020, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Schabilion possessed a number of electronic files containing child pornography involving victims from 2 to 14 years old. He was also charged with a sexual offense against a 32-year-old female acquaintance. Schabilion was held on a $135,000 bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Schabilion has a criminal record dating back to 1994, including convictions for breaking and entering, larceny, DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

