McDowell High band members earn accolades

Three McDowell High School students auditioned and were accepted into the Western North Carolina All-District Band.

They are: Ryan Holland, 10th grade as 2nd Chair Clarinet; Daniel Young, ninth grade, 1st Chair Tenor Saxophone and 3rd Chair Alto Saxophone; and Caroline Lanier, 11th grade as 3rd Chair French Horn. All three earned top spots in their sections and are now eligible to audition for NC All-State Band in March.

They traveled to Western Carolina University on Feb.11-12 to rehearse and perform with the 2022 All-District Bands.

In addition, Lanier and Holland auditioned and were accepted into the NC Western Region Honors Orchestra.

They traveled to Appalachian State University on Feb.27 to rehearse and perform with the 2022 Honors Orchestra.