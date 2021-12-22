McDowell educator up for NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award

Twenty-seven teachers from across the state have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

McDowell County educator Nicholas Reller is on that list of finalists.

According to the East McDowell Middle School Facebook page, Reller is a sixth-grade ELA teacher. Reller moved to North Carolina from Minnesota after graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The EMMS staff “enjoyed introducing Mr. Reller to some southern favorites, like sweet tea & livermush,” according to the post.

One of the 27 finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented Feb. 17, 2022, at the Bardo Center on Western Carolina University campus.

NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said the 27 teachers have all gotten off to a strong start as educators and that their schools and students are the real winners.