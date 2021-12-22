McDowell educator up for NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award

Twenty-seven teachers from across the state have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.
McDowell County educator Nicholas Reller is on that list of finalists.
According to the East McDowell Middle School Facebook page, Reller is a sixth-grade ELA teacher. Reller moved to North Carolina from Minnesota after graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The EMMS staff “enjoyed introducing Mr. Reller to some southern favorites, like sweet tea & livermush,” according to the post.
One of the 27 finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented Feb. 17, 2022, at the Bardo Center on Western Carolina University campus.
NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said the 27 teachers have all gotten off to a strong start as educators and that their schools and students are the real winners.
“Public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of North Carolina students,” Womble said. “Taking time to honor excellent beginning educators across our state through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do every day.
“Congratulations to these finalists and the school districts they represent. We look forward to having them with us for a week of professional development and a special night to honor the teaching profession.”
NCCAT provides professional development for educators from across North Carolina. With its main campus in Cullowhee and a second campus on Ocracoke Island, NCCAT offers programs and seminars designed to provide North Carolina teachers activities structured to develop renewed enthusiasm for teaching. The focus of NCCAT is year-round series of residential programs that incorporate the N. C. Standard Course of Study, which defines what students are expected to know and be able to do by the end of each school year or course.
NCCAT is funded as part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.