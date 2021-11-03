 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell COVID numbers
0 comments

McDowell COVID numbers

  • Updated
  • 0

Fully vaccinated: 22,128

Active cases: 79

Out of quarantine: 8,518

Deaths: 140

14-day positivity rate: 4.9%

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics