McDowell County Board of Education honors Charlie Mace for decades of service. Reception set for Sept. 8

The McDowell County Board of Education held their August meeting earlier this month with a few items on the agenda before the traditional calendar of school begins this Monday.

Vice Chair Terry English presided over the meeting citing health concerns for Chair Terry Frank, who did join the meeting virtually.

English announced during the meeting the second Monday will officially be recognized as Charlie Mae Mace Day for her decades of service to McDowell County Schools (MCS).

(A McDowell News feature story on Mace’s history as the longest-employed secretary position with MCS will be featured at a later date.)

A reception for Mace is scheduled for Sept. 8.

In other business:

-McDowell Academy of Innovation (MAI) and McDowell Early College (MEC), both housed at McDowell Technical Community College now, held their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 8. MEC Principal Lisa Robinson said, “The day was amazing and students were excited. It was a good start for Day 1.”

MAI Principal Billy Cline said, “It was a great day. Summer Bridge activities were engaging and I was excited to see that.

-Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver gave the administrative reports, including an update on two new activity buses.

“We received an activity bus in January as part of the VW settlement,” said Oliver in the meeting. “We ordered a new activity bus with ESSR funds and it arrived on July 28.”

-Introduced Kelly Phillips, MCS Teacher of the Year.

She is a teacher at Pleasant Gardens. It was her first presentation as the teacher representative. She talked about her background, her passion for teaching, the importance of relationships within the school system and the community. These topics will continue as a theme during her year-long service.

-Oliver gave an update on the Phase III of the McDowell High School Athletic Facilities update. He reported the tennis courts and multipurpose field survey report should be completed. Garvin Trinks, maintenance director, updated the board on the paving and flooring projects.

-Approved a contract with WSSR Consulting Group Capacity Study.

-The Diversity Equity and Inclusion group met Aug 1.