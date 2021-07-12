McDowell competes in softball state tourney

McDowell County Little League was the host of the North Carolina 10-12 year old State softball tournament last week, and McDowell’s All Star team participated, representing District 1 and winning one game in the double-elimination format.

On Monday McDowell struggled at the plate against defending Little League World Series champion Rowan County, losing 10-0 in five innings. Rowan pitcher Reese Poole tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight McDowell batters. The lone hit of the game came on a Layla Presnell basehit in the first inning.

In Tuesday’s elimination game, McDowell jumped out to an early lead and was able to hold off Bull City Little League 12-8.

Eight different McDowell players got a hit in the victory. Peyton Carter had two hits, including a home run in the bottom of the fifth that helped push the McDowell lead back to a safe margin.

Presnell, Riley Warren, Karlee Gonzalez, Roxie Suttles, Ally Tessneer and Arihanna Cardenas also had one hit apiece in the victory.

Then on Wednesday, McDowell’s run in the tournament came to an end with a 9-3 loss against Lake Norman’s Little League All Stars.

McDowell jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning.