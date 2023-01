Gage Hunt, a Boy Scout with Troop 805 in McDowell County, participated in the troop’s fall product fundraiser by selling various nut and popcorn items through Trail’s End.

He was the top seller for Troop 805, with over $1,500 worth of product. Gage also received monetary donations during the fundraiser, which he used to purchase white cheddar popcorn and Virginia nuts for the Nebo Volunteer Fire Department to enjoy for all their hard work in our community. He delivered the products on Dec. 19.