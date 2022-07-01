Meet Martin! Martin came in as little guy with his 4 other siblings and needed to be bottled. He is... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One man was injured in an explosion that happened Saturday afternoon in the Dysartsville community of southern McDowell County.
McDowell firefighters and emergency workers responded to a report of a camper fire and explosions Saturday near the Vein Mountain community so…
Two projects in Old Fort that will create new jobs, community space and more opportunities for recreation received grants from Opportunity App…
According to his students, when Eugene “Chip” Cross steps into the classroom at McDowell Tech, he brings his “A” game and then some.
Cove Creek, a family-owned business in Old Fort, is looking to grow its all-natural products in the homes of McDowell County.
Billy Martin, the Democratic nominee for N.C. Senate District 46, kicked off his campaign Thursday evening.
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to take away the county funding for McDowell Mission Ministries and spread it to …
During the evening of Tuesday, June 28, the Rotary Club of Marion held its 2021-22 year-end banquet and installed the new officers for 2022-23.
The McDowell County 11- to 12-year-old softball all-stars made easy work of Rutherfordton Little League in recent District 1 action in Forest City.
The Marion Police Department made an arrest and recovered property from a series of vehicle break-ins in the downtown area. Now they are hopin…