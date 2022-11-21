A Marion man who was the target of a multi-agency drug raid in April was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison during a recent term of McDowell County Superior Court.

Steven Lynn Milam, 49, of Hicks Chapel Loop, Marion, was found guilty of felony attempted trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of habitual felon. He was sentenced to 83 to 122 months in prison. Given credit for 138 days time served. He was found guilty of trafficking meth by transportation and sentenced 83 to 122 months in prison, consecutive to previous judgment.

In April, in a multi-agency raid on a McDowell County home, authorities seized a large amount of meth after executing a search warrants. Milam was charged along with another defendant.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, Milam has previous drug convictions dating back to 2014.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the October session:

Joshua Keith Bartlett, 35, of Roy Hollifield Road, Nebo, pleaded not guilty to felony habitual breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering. Was found guilty. Sentenced 36 to 56 months in prison. Given credit for 204 days time served. Must pay $2,175 in restitution to the victim.

He pleaded not guilty to larceny after breaking and entering, and was found guilty. Sentenced nine to 20 months in prison.

John Berry Greer, 51, of Sugar Hill Road, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $195 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

David Edward Rhom, 34, of Tice Drive, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $805 in restitution to the victim. Must pay court costs.

Joel Alan Smith, 49, of Vein Mountain Road, Nebo, was found guilty of felony possession of stolen motor vehicle. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim. Must perform 50 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

Christopher Bernard Wilson, 48, of Winston-Salem, pleaded not guilty to assault on a female, was found guilty. Sentenced to 150 days in jail. Given credit for 23 days time served. Must pay $1,300 for a court-appointed attorney.