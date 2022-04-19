 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Marion man faces drug charges

  • 0

A Marion man faces charges after a search at jail turned up illegal drugs, authorities said Tuesday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kirk Hensley charged 42-year-old Jason Devon Randolph of Marion with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Jail Premises and Resisting a Public Officer. He was given a $102,000 secured bond.

On April 6, as part of an overdose death investigation, Lt. Hensley and other members of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team arrested Randolph in the Old Fort community on an unrelated warrant. While in the booking area of the jail, detectives found methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden in Randolph’s clothing, according to a news release.

20 Jason Devon Randolph.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion man escapes Ukraine with aid from group that extracts people from global hotspots

Marion man escapes Ukraine with aid from group that extracts people from global hotspots

Creed Burleson checked into the Radisson Blu in Kyiv on Feb. 22 with big plans. He would set up a new website design business in Ukraine over the coming days, stopping by the bank and submitting paperwork to establish the new company with local authorities. Instead, Burleson, 62, an Army veteran from Marion in North Carolina, ended up in the hotel’s garage-turned-bunker two days later as ...