Marion man faces drug charges

A Marion man faces charges after a search at jail turned up illegal drugs, authorities said Tuesday.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kirk Hensley charged 42-year-old Jason Devon Randolph of Marion with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Jail Premises and Resisting a Public Officer. He was given a $102,000 secured bond.
On April 6, as part of an overdose death investigation, Lt. Hensley and other members of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team arrested Randolph in the Old Fort community on an unrelated warrant. While in the booking area of the jail, detectives found methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden in Randolph’s clothing, according to a news release.