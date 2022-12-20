Marion man charged with drug crime after traffic stop

A local man with previous drug arrests has yet another following a traffic stop, authorities said Tuesday,

Deputy Jordan Cox with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Jesse Alan Chester of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate issued Chester a $5,000 unsecured bond.

On Oct.29, Deputy Cox was patrolling Sugar Hill Road and Zion Hill Road when he stopped Chester for driving with a revoked driver’s license. A search turned up methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, Chester has multiple convictions dating back to 1997 for drug crimes, larceny, breaking and entering resisting arrest