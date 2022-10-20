 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

Marion looking for EPA money to help with Drexel cleanup

  • Updated
  • 0
21 water award-p1.jpg

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council witnessed the presentation of the North Carolina Area Wide Optimization Program Award to the Marion Water Treatment Plant. Nicole Harriston, left, senior environmental specialist with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, presented the award to plant Superintendent Ben Worley. This is the 21st consecutive year that the Marion Water Plant has gotten this award, which means the state recognizes the top quality of Marion’s drinking water. City officials said only one other city in western North Carolina can claim that.

 MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS

Marion City Council agreed to seek a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to pay for additional cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage plant site.

The city of Marion intends to apply for EPA money to complete the cleanup and remove underground storage tanks, an oil-water separator system and clear out other subsurface debris that remains on the site following the initial cleanup completed in 2019. Clean fill dirt would then be used to replace contaminated soil, so that the land will be ready for development.

The city seeks to apply for $500,000 in funding and it would not require a local match. At a meeting last week, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to deed over the county’s portion of the property to the city of Marion and make the city as the sole owner. They also adopted an interlocal agreement with the city that protects the county’s interest.

People are also reading…

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council agreed to seek this EPA grant and accepted the transfer of the county’s portion of the old Drexel site.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

Witnessed the presentation of the North Carolina Area Wide Optimization Program Award to the Marion Water Treatment Plant. Nicole Harriston, senior environmental specialist with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, presented the award to plant Superintendent Ben Worley. This is the 21st consecutive year that the Marion Water Plant has gotten this award, which means the state recognizes the top quality of Marion’s drinking water. City officials said only one other city in western North Carolina can claim that.

Approved an economic development incentive for the restoration of the old Marianna Hotel in downtown Marion.

Awarded the contract for the purchase of two new firetrucks. The total estimated cost of the fully equipped trucks is $1,585,000. They will be purchased using a $500,000 state appropriation and a loan of $1,085,000.

Approved WithersRavenel as the most qualified firm for engineering services at the Clinchfield sewer improvements project.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Injured hiker carried from Linville Gorge in darkness, NC rescuers say

Injured hiker carried from Linville Gorge in darkness, NC rescuers say

A hiker who fell from a North Carolina mountain had to be carried out of Linville Gorge Wilderness area after weather conditions prevented a helicopter from reaching the site, Burke County Search and Rescue reports. The hiker survived, despite blood loss that led to attempts at a blood transfusion on the trail, according to a news release. Burke County officials say they learned around 7 p.m. ...