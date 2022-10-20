Marion looking for EPA money to help with Drexel cleanup

Marion City Council agreed to seek a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to pay for additional cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage plant site.

The city of Marion intends to apply for EPA money to complete the cleanup and remove underground storage tanks, an oil-water separator system and clear out other subsurface debris that remains on the site following the initial cleanup completed in 2019. Clean fill dirt would then be used to replace contaminated soil, so that the land will be ready for development.

The city seeks to apply for $500,000 in funding and it would not require a local match. At a meeting last week, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to deed over the county’s portion of the property to the city of Marion and make the city as the sole owner. They also adopted an interlocal agreement with the city that protects the county’s interest.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council agreed to seek this EPA grant and accepted the transfer of the county’s portion of the old Drexel site.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

Witnessed the presentation of the North Carolina Area Wide Optimization Program Award to the Marion Water Treatment Plant. Nicole Harriston, senior environmental specialist with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, presented the award to plant Superintendent Ben Worley. This is the 21st consecutive year that the Marion Water Plant has gotten this award, which means the state recognizes the top quality of Marion’s drinking water. City officials said only one other city in western North Carolina can claim that.

Approved an economic development incentive for the restoration of the old Marianna Hotel in downtown Marion.

Awarded the contract for the purchase of two new firetrucks. The total estimated cost of the fully equipped trucks is $1,585,000. They will be purchased using a $500,000 state appropriation and a loan of $1,085,000.

Approved WithersRavenel as the most qualified firm for engineering services at the Clinchfield sewer improvements project.