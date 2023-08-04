Tuesday evening, the Marion Police Department hosted the 2023 National Night Out. Held in local towns across the country, in Canadian cities and in military bases around the world since 1984, the National Night Out is an event that allows community members and emergency agencies to interact for an evening of food, fun and entertainment. National Night Out is an event that the Marion Police Department holds each year on the first Tuesday in August in downtown Marion. During the 2023 National Night Out, there were free hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, inflatables, face painting, live music by Gotcha Groove, a law enforcement car show and more on Main Street in Marion. District Attorney Ted Bell was there with his great horned owl. There were booths representing the Marion Police Department, Centro Unido Latino Americano, the McDowell Library's bookmobile, McDowell Technical Community College, the Rotary Club of Marion, Marion Hot Wheelz roller staking rink, Jumpin' Around LLC, All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, the McDowell Board of Elections and numerous others. The event was 100% free, including the food, which the corporate partners of Ingles, Walmart and Pepsi made happen. The event had numerous other sponsors that made it a success.