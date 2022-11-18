Marion Business Association reports on openings, closings for the quarter

Marion City Council heard the July-September report from the Marion Business Association during its most recent meeting, which lists openings, closings and relocations in the city.

MBA President Lauren Mathews gave the report to council. During that quarter, four new businesses opened in Marion: Industrial Ink, Reese’s Delectables & Nourishments, Mike’s Downtown Barber Shop (all in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex) and Barber & Beer on South Main Street.

During that same period, three businesses closed: City Barbershop, Pressley Made and Scoop Marion. Five businesses either relocated or got a new owner: Foothill Restoration to Rutherford Road, Tax 2000 to 134 South Main St., State Farm Insurance, Brandi Vetter to 154 S. Main St. Marion Pharmacy (got a new owner) and Fruit of Her Hands Boutique to the former Pressley Made space.

Other news from the MBA is the 44 S. Main St. building is having new activity with three to four residential units and a lease with Octopus Garden. Beam Funeral Home is working on an expansion. Mission Hospital McDowell is adding a 15 to 20 bed expansion with a new tower. The Gurley property on South Main is going through a renovation for a new real estate office. The old Marianna Hotel or Hotel James building is in demolition mode for future housing (16 units) and commercial space. The McDowell Republican Party is in Harper’s building at 150 South Main and the McDowell Democratic Party is in the former Foam and Fabric building at 34 Logan St, according to the MBA report.

Other matters

In other business, council members discussed street matters in Marion.

Katie McDaniel, owner of Carolina Complexions at 118 East Court St., submitted a request to change the 15-minute parking space in front of her business to a two-hour parking space. The 15-minute parking space was approved in 2013 at the request of a former restaurant located in the space now occupied by Link Hot Dogs. The Street Committee, comprised of Council Members Ann Harkey and Don Ramsey, looked at this request and recommended the change to the full council.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council members authorized staff to draft an ordinance to change the parking space in front of 118 East Court St. to a two-hour parking space. Final action will take place at the Dec. 6 meeting. City staff will notify businesses on that block of the proposed change and to invite them to make comments before or during the Dec. 6 meeting.

In a separate matter, Ramey suggested the City Council, McDowell County Commission and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen should adopt resolutions asking the N.C. Department of Transportation to take further steps to prevent wrong-way access onto interstates and major highways, due to the number of severe and fatal wrong way crashes experienced statewide.

Council Member Ramsey specifically suggested the use of “severe tire damage” type spikes for drivers accessing interstates in the wrong direction. City Manager Bob Boyette conducted some research online and determined that state DOT commissioned a study regarding this issue in 2017 and developed a set of strategies, including signage, pavement markings, medians and other roadway design measures to discourage and/or prevent wrong way access, according to city officials.

Boyette found one article stating that the use of spikes to prevent wrong way access is not compliant with the Federal Manual of Uniform Control Devices (MUTCD) and that spikes therefore cannot be used on federal or state highways.

Ramsey said he still believed that this issue should be addressed in some fashion through requests to the DOT from the City Council, County Commission and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, according to city officials.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Approved the contract with the firm of WithersRavenel for engineering services on the Clinchfield sewer improvements effort.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with McDowell County about the Drexel Heritage project.

• Heard from Council Member Chet Effler about the need to save the skatepark. For than a year, city officials have tried to find a new location for the Marion-McDowell County Skatepark, which provides a central and safe place for skateboarding enthusiasts to enjoy their sport. The skatepark will have to be relocated because of some planned renovations at the McDowell Recreation Center on West Court Street. But a suitable new location has yet to be found. “We’ve got to save the skatepark,” said Effler. “I don’t know what we can do about that.” Skateboarders could start enjoying their sport at downtown Marion’s buildings and businesses again and this will cause problems for business and property owners. That is the reason the skatepark was established in the first place.