A 20-year-old man from Marion was killed in a motorcycle wreck just after midnight Saturday.
A Marion woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.
After much work and effort, Copper Creek Distillery in Marion is producing quality liquor that is “hand crafted one drop at a time.”
On Saturday, a much loved Marion eatery will celebrate 50 years of serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to satisfied patrons.
A Marion man faces several criminal charges, including stealing a gun from a business that was once both a pharmacy and gun store, authorities…
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect who is believed to have stolen a go-cart and a woo…
A Marion man has been charged with stealing a truck that was later found wrecked, authorities said Wednesday.
Two Western NC educators — one of them from McDowell — have been named 2021-22 Kenan Fellows. Their fellowships were made possible through a p…
A Union Mills man has been charged with rape by McDowell authorities.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Radiation Protection Section of the NC Department of Health and Human Services has received a report of a measuri…