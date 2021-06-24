Locally, thunder rolled in 2019

Lighting made local headlines a number of times in 2019.

In during a violent storm in August of that month, the manager of a Marion restaurant was struck by lightning.

At 2:14 p.m., units responded to the Barbecue Hut on North Main Street for a report of a subject struck by lightning. According to witnesses the manager was just outside the popular restaurant when he was hit.

Paramedics transported him to Mission Hospital McDowell in stable condition, Emergency Services Director William Kehler said at the time.

He was released later that evening and continued to recover at home.

In June of that year, lightning struck West Rock Warehouse in Marion. According to then-Marion Fire Chief Jim Neal, a lightning strike to a gas line on top of the building on a Saturday around 7:05 p.m. resulted in a temporary blaze confined to the line. Neal said responding agencies quickly shut off the gas with “very little damage” to the property.

In April of that year, investigators said it was likely lightning that caused a fire that destroyed a home in Dysartsville.