Local update:

--The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 53 additional local residents had tested positive COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 27.
At the time of that report, there were 236 individuals in quarantine, 8,973 out of quarantine and 147 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.2%, according to a news release. Thursday's numbers had not been released by print deadline.
--On Wednesday, McDowell County announced that county government workers will return to mandated face coverings on the job.