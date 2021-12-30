 Skip to main content
Local update:
Local update:

  Updated
--The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 53 additional local residents had tested positive COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 27.

At the time of that report, there were 236 individuals in quarantine, 8,973 out of quarantine and 147 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 8.2%, according to a news release. Thursday's numbers had not been released by print deadline.

--On Wednesday, McDowell County announced that county government workers will return to mandated face coverings on the job.

