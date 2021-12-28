 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local/state internet access facts:
0 Comments

Local/state internet access facts:

  • Updated
  • 0

The average download speed in Marion is 46.51 Mbps. This is 68.2% slower than the average in North Carolina and 130.9% slower than the national average.

There are 12 internet providers in Marion with 9 of those offering residential service

Marion is the 226th most connected zip code in North Carolina ahead of Nebo and Old Fort, but behind Morganton, Spruce Pine, and Union Mills.

Approximately 79% of Marion residents are serviced by multiple wired providers.

Fiber optic internet is available to 20% of McDowell County residents.

Almost 96% of consumers in North Carolina have access to a wired connection with true broadband speeds faster than 25mbps.

The average internet download speed in North Carolina is 146.45 mbps.

21% of Marion residents are still severely limited in wired broadband choices.

94.4% of North Carolinians have access to 100mbps or faster broadband.

Source: broadbandnow.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek near Linville
Local News

Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek near Linville

  • Updated

NEBO - Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics