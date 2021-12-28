Local/state internet access facts:

The average download speed in Marion is 46.51 Mbps. This is 68.2% slower than the average in North Carolina and 130.9% slower than the national average.

There are 12 internet providers in Marion with 9 of those offering residential service

Marion is the 226th most connected zip code in North Carolina ahead of Nebo and Old Fort, but behind Morganton, Spruce Pine, and Union Mills.

Approximately 79% of Marion residents are serviced by multiple wired providers.

Fiber optic internet is available to 20% of McDowell County residents.

Almost 96% of consumers in North Carolina have access to a wired connection with true broadband speeds faster than 25mbps.

The average internet download speed in North Carolina is 146.45 mbps.

21% of Marion residents are still severely limited in wired broadband choices.

94.4% of North Carolinians have access to 100mbps or faster broadband.