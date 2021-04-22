Lincoln is 10 pounds and Very loving but afraid typical chihuahua no aggression or biting needs a loving patient person... View on PetFinder
A rescue operation was underway shortly after 6 p.m. to extract a man who fell into a well on Saturday.
A man fell to his death Saturday in the Linville Gorge.
Local rescue workers, paramedics and firefighters all worked together Saturday evening to extract a man who fell into a well east of Marion.
Marion’s south side now has a new eatery where customers can enjoy homemade soups, salads and sandwiches in a cozy, friendly atmosphere.
A Mocksville man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Old Fort Mountain.
COLLETTSVILLE — The case of the dog that was shot outside Betsy’s Old Country Store in the Wilson’s Creek Community has gotten more complicated after another video of the incident was discovered.
McDowell County officials said Friday the ballfields in Old Fort are being fixed up and the restrooms have been cleaned after folks posted on …
The McDowell Titans didn’t win the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football championship, but the Titans were still richly rewarded in all-confe…
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged the following five suspects in a motor-vehicle-theft-related case:
A Nebo woman with outstanding warrants was charged with having drugs in jail, authorities said Thursday.
