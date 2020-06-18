Mission My Care Now reopens at hospital
Mission My Care Now reopens at hospital

Mission My Care Now is open again

Mission My Care Now reopened at Mission Hospital McDowell.

The clinic reopened Thursday at 7 a.m. on the Mission Hospital McDowell campus in Marion. The walk-in clinic services were temporarily moved to Mission’s Sugar Hill Road location in April as part of COVID-19 preparation. Mission My Care Now will be open at Mission Hospital McDowell Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release.

“On behalf of the services Mission Hospital McDowell provides to our community, we are pleased to take this next step in reopening,” said Carol Wolfenbarger, president and CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. “As MHM planned diligently for the potential surge of patients on campus, the Mission My Care Now space was identified as a key area for patient care. We were pleased to continue the walk-in clinical services temporarily at our Sugar Hill location during this time of COVID-19 readiness, and celebrate that we can now safely relaunch My Care Now on the hospital campus.”

As with all Mission Health facilities, appropriate measures are being taken to assure that the patients and staff are safe and protected.

Mission My Care Now offers convenient, high quality care for non-emergent conditions with no appointment necessary.

You can visit the walk-in clinic, on the Mission Hospital McDowell campus at 472 Rankin Drive, Marion, or call 828-213-4444.

