Legal Aid of North Carolina adds staff in Foothills office

MORGANTON — Legal Aid of North Carolina announced that three new attorneys and one paralegal have joined the staff of Legal Aid’s Foothills office.

The Foothills office is physically located in Morganton and serves Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and McDowell counties.

Foothills Managing Attorney Jonathan Perry explained the new team’s formation.

“The Foothills office lost a couple of staff members to career changes during the COVID pandemic. We also have two fellowships honoring revered Morganton and Hickory lawyers that are staffed for a finite duration and then filled with new fellows. We have filled these open positions at the same time, and that’s how our new team was born.”

Perry finds the influx of new attorneys, courtesy of his Foothills office, significant in the Morganton and Hickory area.

“Recruiting new attorneys to start their careers in smaller metropolitan areas can be difficult. Fortunately, our region has a lot to offer in terms of quality of life, outdoor recreation, and a history of nurturing talent,” he said.

“It’s also true that our region will truly benefit from these hard-working young attorneys, who are already showing that they learn fast and have a passion for working for people experiencing poverty, domestic violence, housing issues, and the like. They will help raise this region’s quality of life in their turn.”

Of the four new staffers, Savannah Morgan is the closest to qualifying as “home grown.”

Morgan is from Mount Ulla in Rowan County. Now that she lives in Morganton, she says she loves the convenience of having all of her favorite places within just a five-minute drive. Morgan graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Shrayan Shetty is a new staff attorney, and he says he grew up “all over the South” but always wanted to return to North Carolina. Shetty started his career in politics, serving as Senate Majority External Relations Associate in the New York State Senate. He attended Duke University Law School, and currently lives in Valdese.

Both Morgan and Shetty serve as Ervin Fellows. The Ervin Fellowship was named for Judge Samuel J. Ervin III of Morganton, who served as a state court judge and judge of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals for nearly 20 years. The Ervin Fellowship was funded in memory of Ervin’s commitment to equal justice and public service.

Laura Reinhard is another new staffer who is proud to say she grew up in North Carolina. Reinhard is from Raleigh, and she graduated from Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. She previously served as a paralegal in Legal Aid’s High Country office in Boone.

Tanner Caplan is a new staff attorney who is originally from western Maryland but moved with her family to Chapel Hill at age 6. During her program at the University of North Carolina School of Law, Caplan served an internship in a public defender’s office in Alaska.

In the Foothills office, Caplan will serve as the Dixon Fellow. The Dixon Fellowship was named for and funded by Charles D. Dixon of Hickory, who funded an endowment from his estate to the North Carolina Bar Foundation’s Legal Aid of North Carolina Fund.

Legal Aid of North Carolina is a statewide, nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income people in order to ensure equal access to justice and to remove legal barriers to economic opportunity. Learn more at legalaidnc.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Need legal help? Call 1-866-219-5262 (toll-free) or apply online at legalaidnc.org/apply.