Latest numbers

One person is dead in a drowning at Lake James on Sunday, according to a report from McDowell County Emergency Services.
A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the…
McDowell man faces federal charges following an investigation into drugs and guns in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE — A McDowell County man is among those snared in a sweeping investigation into drugs and guns in western North Carolina, federal off…
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods
*This story was edited to clarify the vehicle was a box truck instead of a van.
A Kings Mountain man drowned Sunday afternoon in a section of Lake James.
The McDowell County Board of Education voted Monday night to require masks for students, staff and visitors indoors when classes begin.
Editor’s note: The following are letters sent to the McDowell County Board of Education and copied to The McDowell News for publication.
101 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Two more people dead.County goes back to State of Emergency
The McDowell County Health Department reported 101 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) …
Mission Health announced Friday the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.