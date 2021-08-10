Latest numbers
A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
The Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion has a new boutique where you can shop among “the fruit of her hands.”
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
They will be busy in the classroom, but first they were busy downtown on Thursday.
McDowell man grateful for an arrest in his dog’s death. She was hit by a driver who authorities say was impaired.
A McDowell County man is very grateful to local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their pursuit of justice regarding the …
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
New COVID-19 cases were again in the double digits on Thursday.
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic dispute, authorities said Thursday.
An Old Fort man faces charges following a domestic disturbance, authorities said on Friday.