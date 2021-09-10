 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest numbers, vaccine info
0 comments

Latest numbers, vaccine info

  • Updated
  • 0

This information was current as of Friday, Sept. 10.

New positives on Friday: 104

New positives in one week: 405

New deaths on Friday: 2

New deaths in one week: 5

14-day positivity rate: 25.6 percent

Where you can get tested:

• Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St.

• Free COVID-19 testing Monday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.

Where you can get vaccinated:

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

Vaccination clinics:

• Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.

• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics