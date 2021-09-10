Latest numbers, vaccine info

This information was current as of Friday, Sept. 10.
New positives on Friday: 104
New positives in one week: 405
New deaths on Friday: 2
New deaths in one week: 5
14-day positivity rate: 25.6 percent
Where you can get tested:
• Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St.
• Free COVID-19 testing Monday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.
Where you can get vaccinated:
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.