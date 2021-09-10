Latest numbers, vaccine info

This information was current as of Friday, Sept. 10.

New positives on Friday: 104

New positives in one week: 405

New deaths on Friday: 2

New deaths in one week: 5

14-day positivity rate: 25.6 percent

Where you can get tested:

• Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St.

• Free COVID-19 testing Monday, Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.

Where you can get vaccinated: