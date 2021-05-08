LaMelo Ball can't stop grabbing his right wrist, so Hornets fan have cause to wonder

Ball said there's nothing elaborate about treating his wrist — "mostly just heat" — but that is one important joint.

Three-point attempts

If there was evidence of Ball's wrist soreness on the box score, it was 3-point shooting: Ball missed all seven of his attempts from 3 Friday. But he more than made up for that by going 11 of 15 from 2-point range, plus 5 of 8 from the foul line.

Coach James Borrego knows he's asking so much of Ball right now, but there's no alternative: The Hornets are missing four rotation players, including the other primary point guard, Devonte Graham. So Ball played 34 minutes Friday, with heavy usage.

"It's tough for any rookie, especially this time of year," Borrego said of the final games of the regular season. "A lot of rookies are falling apart this time of year.

"Maybe because he was injured there for a while, he's fresh now. But his consistency is one of his strengths: When he has an off night, he finds a way to come back and respond every single time."