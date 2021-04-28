Judge declines to release body-cam footage to public in Andrew Brown death

“I want your honor to give me an opportunity to complete this investigation, or the SBI to complete this investigation, let me review it, make my decision,” Womble told the judge. “And then everyone can Monday morning quarterback me.”

Williams, the attorney for unnamed deputies, also argued against the release. But he said he would not oppose disclosure of the video to the family as long as faces of the officers involved are redacted so that they cannot be identified.

“The officers are very distraught over what happened. They feel for the family of Andrew Brown,” Williams said. “But, as Mr. Womble described to you, we believe that the shooting was justified.”

One of Brown’s aunts, Clarissa Brown Gibson, was among the family members in the courtroom while lawyers argued against the release of the police footage.

The argument that police was justified in shooting Brown left Gibson shaking her head as she walked out of the courtroom, trailing other members of the family.

“So you’re telling me it was justified to shoot an unarmed Black man?” she asked. “In the back?”

She wanted everyone to see the police footage. Not just members of Brown’s family, but also the public.