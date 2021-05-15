Jenny
A house on Veterans Drive in Marion is heavily damaged from a fire Wednesday night.
Angela McClellan of Marion did a double-take after her $5 ticket revealed a $250,000 top prize.
The gas panic gripping North Carolina over the past few days has plunged many people into a desperate search for stations that are open — and …
For Mother’s Day, a McDowell County family is grateful for the good care they received when a young mom had to go through an emergency Caesare…
Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper's order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has be…
Effective immediately, McDowell County employees won’t be required to wear face masks on the job provided they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
An Old Fort woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchases future Catawba River Greenway property in McDowell County
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has purchased future Catawba River Greenway property in McDowell County. It will connect the trail to …
A 20-year-old man from Marion was killed in a motorcycle wreck just after midnight Saturday.
WATCH NOW: Most mask requirements lifted in North Carolina. Masks still required in schools, other settings.
Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most setti…