Jasper
Jasper is available for adoption after August 31. Jasper was found along with his mother Jaden and sister Julep in... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mission Hospital McDowell is now diverting ambulances to other nearby hospitals because of the high number of people showing up at the Emergen…
- Updated
Dr. Hussein retired in June, but this month his medical license was indefinitely suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans’ varsity football game against Mitchell on Friday has been canceled and the program is shut down after 15 players have bee…
No one was injured but a truck and a utility pole were damaged Tuesday when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. It happened outside the McD…
- Updated
Late Thursday afternoon, McDowell County was hit by a severe thunderstorm that in some ways was worse than what happened locally on Tuesday fr…
On the same day the hospital resumed diverting ambulances and the McDowell High football program announced a COVID-19 situation, the McDowell …
- Updated
The R-S Central Hilltoppers were saved from the McDowell Titans by the bell – but only momentarily.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 63 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus …
- Updated
Monday morning, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 244B Spring St.
- Updated
5 Burke County Public Schools teachers have been quarantined after an exposure to a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.