Adoption Fee $75.00 View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
The crew from “America’s Best Restaurants” was in town Wednesday to showcase a Morganton eatery in an upcoming episode.
Local first responders have been busy responding to a residential fire in Marion and two wrecks on McDowell’s highways.
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
A Marion man was charged after a search of his home turned up guns and drugs, authorities said Monday.