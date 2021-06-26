Items that are needed
After more than 25 years of doing business, the show is almost over at Marion’s Flick Video store.
UPDATE: Norman Robinson has been located and he is safe, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.
Four family members have died and a fifth is missing in the accident, which is being called the worst recreational disaster in Rockingham County.
A man shot and killed by police in Bessemer City on Wednesday was wanted in McDowell County after failing to appear in court to face sex-relat…
Police: NC man had girlfriend's body in his car when stopped in Tennessee. 19-year-old found dead went to High Point University.
Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with abuse of a corpse.
A report of someone being shot led a deputy to a dead snake and an unlabeled bottle of pills, authorities said Monday.
A man driving a truck with a fictitious tag shortly before 1 a.m. on a Tuesday faces a drug charge, authorities said on Thursday.
Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...
This Saturday, Jason’s Getaway will celebrate five years of providing families a place where they can escape and relax. In addition, the nonpr…
Keeper’s Cut Meadery in Marion won gold, silver and bronze medals at a recent statewide competition of mead, cider and fruit wine.