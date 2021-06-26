 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Items that are needed:
0 comments

Items that are needed:

  • Updated
  • 0

• One inch three ring binders

• 24 count crayons

• Glue sticks

• Pens: Blue, Black and Red

• Notebook paper

• #2 and colored pencils

• Safety scissors

• Composition books

• Erasers

• Pocket folders

• Highlighters

• Pencil pouches

• Toothbrush and toothpaste

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics