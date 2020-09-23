Interview dates for families

Project Christmas will hold ALL interviews at the recreation department, 25 Academy St. in Marion, this year
The dates are as follows:
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English only)
MONDAY, OCT. 12
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)
5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)
