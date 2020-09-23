 Skip to main content
Interview dates for families
Interview dates for families

Project Christmas will hold ALL interviews at the recreation department, 25 Academy St. in Marion, this year

The dates are as follows:

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English only)

MONDAY, OCT. 12

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)

5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

5:15 to 7:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (English only)

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (English and Spanish)

