VALDESE — Celebrate our nation’s independence loud and proud with the Valdese Independence Day Celebration on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Hosted with the summer concert series, the town’s most popular event of the year boasts live music, a classic car cruise-in, amusement rides, a variety of eats, beer and wine garden, and of course, Valdese’s famous fireworks.

Main Street will close at 5 p.m. as rows of classic and antique cars prepare to show off. Those interested in participating in the cruise-in are encouraged to review the details of the cruise-in portion of the event at visitvaldese.com. Main Street will be closed from Praley Street to Carolina Street for the celebration.

“The Valdese Independence Day Celebration has grown into our biggest event of the season” said Morrissa Angi, director of Community Affairs and Tourism. “Our community can always look forward to the Friday before the Fourth as Valdese’s special night to celebrate. Occasionally, we are asked why not hold this event on the Fourth. Valdese chooses to celebrate on the Friday before to kick off the patriotic week and offer more chances for the public to celebrate. This event is a true success and the crowd continues to grow each year.”

The event will begin with a special welcome from Mayor Charles Watts, followed by a performance of our National Anthem by cast members from the outdoor drama “From This Day Forward.” The cast will also offer a brief reenactment in honor of the upcoming production, which opens on July 14 and runs on Fridays and Saturdays until its conclusion on Aug. 12. Tickets for this production can be found online at oldcolonyplayers.com. The event lineup will continue with a night of fantastic music by crowd favorite, The Tonez, at 7 p.m.

The Tonez have been thrilling audiences across the Southeast since 2017. With seven lead vocalists, a killer horn section, 100% LIVE music, and energy that does not quit, The Tonez will keep you on the dance floor from the first song to the last, according to their website. The 2020 Recipient of the Carolina Beach Music Award for Rising Star Best New Artist, they play songs from across the decades covering Motown, disco, rock, beach and more. Their current radio single, “Caught Up” is climbing up the beach charts.

After the fireworks presentation, the concert will continue until 11 p.m.

The kid zone, sponsored by Burke Onsite Computer Solutions, will feature amusement rides in the parking lot next to the former Wells Fargo building, and tickets will be available to purchase onsite.

Downtown merchants will also celebrate with special promotions, unique events, and eats. Announcements will be shared in the Facebook Group – What is there to do in Valdese. The promotions range from face painting to menu specials.

Purchase your tickets for the kid zone, featuring amusement rides and thrills for kids of all ages. Food trucks will be parked throughout downtown and include Dig’n Dogs, Village Inn Pizza, Pelican’s Snoballs, Frostie’s Ice Cream Express and 4 Foster Slushies.

Beer sales are available, courtesy of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and Waldensian Style Wines will be selling a wide variety of their historic wines, including the famous “Brenda’s Peach Bellini.”

An impressive firework show will begin shortly after dusk, at approximately 9:30 p.m., from the football field behind the Old Rock School. Regarded as one of the most impressive fireworks displays in the area, the town of Valdese sponsors this celebration with a brilliant light display that bursts at a lower altitude, allowing for various swirls and explosions. Areas will be blocked to ensure public safety.

Show your patriotism by wearing your best red, white and blue.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said Angi. “The event has become a neighborhood block party for the whole region to enjoy!” For event maps, details and parking, visit the town’s website at visitvaldese.com.

Event schedule:

5 p.m. — Main Street closes

6:45 p.m. — Opening announcements and Outdoor Drama reenactment

7-11 p.m. — The Tonez

Dusk — Fireworks, launched from behind the Old Rock School

Event parking is available at the Faet Street parking lot, Bobo Street parking lot, Italy Street parking lot, Town Hall parking lot and along secondary streets. Handicap parking is on Rodoret Street near the Valdese Dry Cleaners.

Public restrooms will be at the Faet Street parking lot, Old Rock School front parking lot and town parking lot near the Main Stage area. Due to excessive heat and hot pavement, pets are not permitted. Coolers are also not permitted at this event.