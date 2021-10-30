In the words of Crystal

Breast cancer isn’t pink

It’s black, like the pain and depression that come with the diagnosis

It’s blue, like the tears that seem to come and go

It’s red, like the vials of blood that are constantly being drawn

It’s green, like the envy you have for your old life

It’s purple, like the bruises from injections and surgeries

It’s brown, like the sludgy feeling you get from chemo

It’s yellow, like the fear you feel about the uncertainty of your life

But it’s also a little bit of white, a tiny glimmer of hope that you hold on to

And it’s a sliver of silver, like the sword that you draw out when you decide it’s time to go to war. But don’t let anyone tell you it’s pink. Because there is nothing pretty about it.

— Written by Crystal Kelly