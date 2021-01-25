How to get a COVID-19 test in McDowell

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the various locations via a drive-thru. Check The McDowell News daily for those testing sites, which will be included in each day’s report.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.