How does it work?

- Appointments must be scheduled three business days prior to transportation. All transportation requests will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis as capacity allows.
- All appointments must be scheduled by leaving a voicemail with McDowell Transit Dispatch by calling 828-559-0744. Para Español 828-652-0727.
- Passengers will be picked up and dropped off at the locations specified when the appointment was made. If you need to be dropped at another location, you must notify Transit in advance. Advance notice to be dropped off at another location must be made day before.
- Passengers must be ready 90 minutes before appointment time for in county transit. For any out of county transportation, clients will be called the day before and made aware of their pickup time.
- All out of county appointments must be scheduled with the doctor’s office between 9 a.m. – noon.
- Passengers must cancel transportation by 6:30 a.m. on the day of the appointment by calling 828-559-0744.
- If a passenger does not require transportation for their take home trip, they must call 828-559-0744 at least one hour prior to their take home time.