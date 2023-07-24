There's no question that anticipating the arrival of a new baby is one of the most joyous and exciting events in a parent-to-be's life.

It's also a time when you have a multitude of questions, and if you're the one expecting, the questions can prompt concerns. Expectant moms may wonder about everything from what to eat while you're pregnant to what strategies you can use to make labor more comfortable.

I am proud to say that Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) provides extraordinary labor and delivery services, spaces, and amenities that not only keep the needs of you and your baby at the forefront, but those of your spouse and family as well.

The people and places that define our best practice-based labor and delivery services are undoubtedly what make us stand out. We enthusiastically encourage our patients' relationships with our talented OB/GYNs and with a midwife, if they choose to also work with one. The technology at MHM that is used when a woman is in labor is unmatched, and patients can rest assured that if any type of complication arises during the birth, we have virtual access to experts at Mission Hospital in Asheville who can provide answers and direction. If necessary, speedy transport to our region's only Level Three neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mission Hospital can be arranged through MAMA, our medical transport helicopter.

We have also created birthing suites that offer a critical combination of advanced features — they are equipped with smart technology so patients can view educational content on infant care as well as entertainment — and design that incorporates amenities focusing on making new parents and their families comfortable. Each suite also contains a comfortable bed for every new mom's partner or other loved one offering birth support — no more less-than-restful nights of twisting and turning on an easy chair!

Our stunning mountain surroundings are the icing on the cake — just looking out the window can bring on a peaceful feeling. We also offer special celebratory meals that feature nutritional profiles especially designed for the needs of new mothers.

Everyone at MHM is also pleased that we were awarded the Baby-Friendly Hospital designation from Baby-Friendly USA, an initiative begun in 1991 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). This is a worldwide project that promotes and supports breastfeeding by providing hands-on help for new mothers learning how to breastfeed their babies, so they can gain mastery over this skill that doesn't necessarily come naturally to either baby or mother. Every woman who gives birth at MHM meets with a lactation consultant for needed one-on-one education and assistance that's both practical and emotional.

We realize that having a baby brings monumental change to the lives of families, which is why we are fully committed to supporting families while they're here and well after discharge. After bringing their babies home, new moms can benefit from classes, outpatient services, and consultations with a registered nurse who can answer baby care questions quickly via our "Mama Hotline," which is accessible 24 hours per day, seven days a week. This proves useful to new parents, since questions often emerge during the middle of the night.

MHM's labor and delivery services are available to families in McDowell, Mitchell, Yancey, Burke, and Rutherford counties, and one of those who lovingly serves them is our recent DAISY Award winner, Lee Johnson, a standout RN who graces our Labor & Delivery department with her unique expertise and compassion. The DAISY Award program is an international initiative that recognizes the highly skilled, big-hearted nurses who are so central to every patient's experience. In Lee's case, she cares for, supports, and comforts women who are experiencing a profoundly life-changing transition, whether they are giving birth to their first child or their fourth. She is not just MHM's ambassador to laboring women, however; she cares for the constellation of family and friends that support every new mom as well.

Since we're talking about newborns, I'd also like to mention that next month is Vaccine Awareness Month. It serves as an important reminder for parents to talk with their pediatrician about which vaccines their babies should receive, and when. Important immunizations for babies include those that protect them from diseases like polio, diphtheria, chicken pox, influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella, chicken pox, and now, COVID-19.

Adults should receive influenza and COVID-19 shots, among others, and older adults should also get shingles and pneumonia vaccines. Speak with your doctor about exactly which vaccines you or your baby need.

Trust in MHM to provide the most advanced and compassionate labor and delivery care, as well as care throughout the lifespan. To learn more about our labor and delivery services, contact 828-659-5330. We feel privileged to do this work with a cohesive and competent care team, and want families to feel they can turn to a well-appointed and sophisticated facility as they grow.

Marsha Myers, FACHE, CMD, R(R) (T) is chief executive officer of Mission Hospital Mcdowell. She is a native of Strasburg, Va., and most recently served as chief operating officer of Grand Strand Medical Center. Marsha received her Bachelors of Health Science from old dominion university, Norfolk, Va., and her Master of Business administration from liberty university, Lynchburg, Va. She has been a board-certified radiologic technologist and radiation therapist since 1994. In addition to her responsibilities at the hospital, Marsha is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technology and American Board of Medical dosimetrists.