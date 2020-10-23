Helicopter pilot found area hottest during Vietnam tour

I kept turning to the right and started making a gun run on the first village. The people in the paddies still did not look up, but did hit the water in the paddies. I made my gun run and, of course, my M-60s jammed so I beat it out of the area with a few hits on my copter. The 1/9 Cav sent in the Blues (assault platoon), who had small contact, finding a few weapons and killing some VC (Vietcong).

That day I realized we were much hated and I didn’t believe we could do anything to change the situation, but we continued to plod along and do our missions trying to protect each other.

I flew a captain to a Special Forces camp near the Laotian border to do intelligence work. The flight over was about one hour and there were mountains all around us and valleys between.

Dark was approaching and we finally departed toward the coast and the LZ at Duc Pho. While at the camp the captain had traded for an M-1 rifle and he held it fondly as we flew. I didn’t know the M-1 was loaded.

On the way over and back, we were shot at. I looked out the door and, without my knowledge, the captain opened up with his M-1 from 1,500 feet and the cartridge brass was flying about inside the chopper. I almost had a heart attack.

He must have been a great shot to hit someone from 1,500 feet with an M-1.