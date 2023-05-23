The Better Business Bureau is sounding the warning to customers of an on-going scam focusing on mortgage companies sending out notices to customers about payments or renewals that are due on a home warranty.

Homeowners nationwide have been receiving letters that appears to come from your mortgage provider. It’s allegedly from the company’s “Home Warranty Dept,” and claims that your home warranty must be renewed. The mailings may also include an item that appears like a voucher to fill out and return covering the cost of the warranty renewal.

A recent BBB Scam Tracker Report states that the fine print or lack there of with some mails is creating confusion to homeowners forcing some to submit payments to illegitimate companies.

“At the very bottom of the letter in small print is the comment, ‘Not all consumers have previous coverage. We are not affiliated with your current mortgage.’” said one homeowner who received a notice.

“The mailing is made to look like a check: it has the tear-away sides and inside is a ‘Renewal Fee Voucher’ for $199.00. It’s not a check: it’s an attempt to get you to sign up for a home warranty." reported by another homeowner.

If you don’t read the fine print (or it doesn’t appear in the letter you receive), you’ll likely be concerned your home warranty has lapsed, and your mortgage is at risk. You won't be dealing with your mortgage lender if you call the number and “renew” your warranty. Instead, you will have given money and personal information to a company that employs deceptive advertising tactics.

This scheme is similar to the extended car warranty calls. The product may be real, but you truly need something else. Also, you want to avoid doing business with a company that resorts to misleading sales techniques.

The BBB advises using these three steps to make sure you are dealing with a legitimate mortgage company when receiving mailings that is asking for a payment or personal information.

● Go to the source. If you receive any correspondence about your mortgage or home warranty that you aren’t sure about, don’t use the contact information in the message. Instead, call your lender directly to inquire about the matter. Look up their contact information separately on your mortgage bill or search for your lender’s customer service line on their website.

● Watch out for high-pressure offers or threats. Don’t let scammers pressure you to act immediately, even if they say you could lose your home. If someone tries to use scare tactics, stop communicating with them and contact your bank or lender directly.

● Shopping for a home warranty? Do your research first. Evaluate several options and read the terms closely before signing a contract. Check out this BBB Tip about home warranties for more advice.