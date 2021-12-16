Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
RALEIGH — North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected, according to the latest numbers the U.S…
Some heroes don’t wear capes, they sport facial hair instead.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted the seventh annual Mr. MHS pageant at E…
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners gave their approval to the county’s Parks and Recreation Department merging with the loc…
Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 5-7 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh.
COVID-19 cases continue to grow as Christmas gatherings approach.
An Old Fort man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Thursday.
Just over half of those eligible in McDowell County have had two COVID vaccines, health officials said Friday.
Commentary: I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” each year. And each year it seems wiser, deeper and more prophetic.
