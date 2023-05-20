HIGHLANDS, N.C. — The wait is almost over! Get ready to kick off Highlands’ summer season with the Highlands Nature Center. As a special treat for Memorial Day Weekend, the Nature Center will open its doors for extended hours on Sunday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m., giving families and nature enthusiasts a head start on their summer adventures.

On Monday, May 29, the Highlands Nature Center will officially mark the beginning of its summer season, welcoming visitors to immerse themselves in the natural wonders of the Plateau between Mondays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Tuesday, May 30 onwards, daily educational programs will commence, providing a host of captivating activities such as animal feedings, guided hikes through the Highlands Botanical Garden, and interactive programs led by visiting scientists. Families can look forward to discovering the secrets of the natural world together and forging lifelong connections with the great outdoors.

Adding to the excitement, the museum’s highly-anticipated Nature Center Night programs have expanded to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, offering even more opportunities for thrilling adventures searching for salamanders, learning about regional folklore, and searching the moonlit skies for bats. Pre-registration is required for these night programs, which are free of charge and open to all.

Don't forget to commemorate your visit by exploring the museum’s gift shop, where you can find a delightful array of nature-inspired treasures. Highlands Nature Center admission is free! For more information, including program details and registration for Nature Center Night programs, please visit www.highlandsbiological.org. The Highlands Nature Center and the Highlands Botanical Garden are part of the Highlands Biological Station, a multi-campus center of Western Carolina University.