The McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigators need help locating a missing dirt bike and possible suspect(s) in the recent theft.

An unknown suspect(s) stole a 2006 Suzuki Dirt Bike from a residence on Mountain Cove Road in Old Fort. The specific date of the theft is unknown but was last seen in March of 2023.

Anyone with possible information related to this theft, please contact Detective Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.