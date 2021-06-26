Gordon leaving Fox for new role with Hendrick Motorsports

“I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts,” Hendrick said in a statement. “On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving.”

In his new role, Gordon will work daily at HMS focusing on the organization’s competition and marketing. He will report to Hendrick and work alongside HMS president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews. Gordon will also join Hendrick on NASCAR’s team owner council and assume Hendrick Motorsports’ seat on NASCAR’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, giving him greater influence in the how the sport develops.

Hendrick called Gordon’s new role the “natural evolution for him and our company.”

“He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships,” Hendrick said. “I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do.”