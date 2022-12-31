Meet Goose! Goose is 2 years old. He loves to play and likes other cats! He is super sweet and... View on PetFinder
Goose
Duke Energy announces rolling blackouts due to demand. More than 1,000 customers out in McDowell at noon.
A statement from Duke Energy today announced "temporary outages" "also known as rolling blackouts" across the Duke system today.
McDowell post player Rylan Parkins has been a steady force for the Titans on the hardwood this season, but on Thursday night the sophomore too…
Three of McDowell High’s best ever in their respective sports comprise the 2023 MHS Athletic Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted during…
Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged two Catawba County men following an investigation into an October shooting in Neb…
As McDowell County welcomes 2023, some local folks are following the tradition of making a resolution for the new year.
Both Marion and Old Fort will ring out the old year of 2022 and ring in the new year of 2023 Saturday night.
Woman charged with shooting at Burke trooper after crash in McDowell makes first court appearance Thursday
After more than three months, a woman who authorities say caused multiple crashes, hijacked a man's pickup truck at gunpoint and shot at a state trooper will make her first court appearance Thursday.
An enthusiastic group of students gathered Dec. 16 for graduation exercises for the inaugural class of shorter-term workforce development clas…
Victor and Deborah Maya have spent nearly two decades working to turn a lifelong passion into a thriving retirement business.
The Asheville nonprofit organization Givens Communities purchased the former Clinchfield Mill building at 56 Branch St. in Marion on Wednesday.