GOLF

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.

Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative postseason.

Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won't soon forget. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole, his pitch from 100 feet short of the hole smacked off the base of the pin and settled inches away as Thomas fell to the ground in disbelief.

Now he has to wait three weeks to see if his worst season — this is the first time Thomas has failed to make the playoffs — will cost him a pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Glover now has five PGA Tour wins separated by 18 years, and there might not have been another except for deciding to switch to a long putter, a move inspired by Adam Scott.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee. Glover was at No. 112, a long shot who needed nothing short of a runner-up finish.

He did one better, pulling away after the rain delay with plenty of help from Henley.

"Just never got comfortable, felt a little jittery out there, just never got into a good sync with my swing," Henley said. "Just didn't do a good job of handling the restart."

Glover never liked the idea of the PGA Tour dropping the number from 125 to 70 players who advance to the playoffs. Now he's No. 49 with the victory, and if he can stay in the top 50 after next week, the 43-year-old will be eligible for all the signature $20 million events in 2024.

The 70th and final spot went to Ben Griffin, who missed the cut. He finished nine points ahead of Thomas.

LPGA: Celine Boutier won the Women's Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her first major last week in the Evian Championship. The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming Women's British Open with plenty of confidence.

LIV: Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.