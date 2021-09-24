Get fall produce at the Marion Tailgate Market

There’s a chill in the air, and that means fall produce is here. We will have muscadines, tomatoes, okra, pumpkins, fresh flowers, jams and sauces, fresh bread and more.

Don’t forget -- November to December we will have the Fall Craft Market on Tuesdays from 3pm-5:30pm.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more and get your tokens.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

The chill in the air always makes me think of Spice Bread, and here is a recipe that you can use our local honey in:

Honey Spice Bread (from https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/honey-spice-bread/)

Ingredients

• 2/3 cup packed brown sugar