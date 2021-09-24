Get fall produce at the Marion Tailgate Market

There’s a chill in the air, and that means fall produce is here. We will have muscadines, tomatoes, okra, pumpkins, fresh flowers, jams and sauces, fresh bread and more.
Don’t forget -- November to December we will have the Fall Craft Market on Tuesdays from 3pm-5:30pm.
Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more and get your tokens.
We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
The chill in the air always makes me think of Spice Bread, and here is a recipe that you can use our local honey in:
Honey Spice Bread (from https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/honey-spice-bread/)
Ingredients
• 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
• 1/3 cup 2% milk
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
• 2 large eggs, room temperature
• 1/2 cup honey
• 1/3 cup canola oil
• GLAZE:
• 1/3 cup confectioners' sugar
• 2 teaspoons 2% milk
Directions
• 1. Preheat oven to 325°. In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar and milk. Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat.
• 2. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. In another bowl, whisk eggs, honey, oil and brown sugar mixture until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.
• 3. Transfer the batter to a greased 8x4-in. loaf pan. Bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean (cover top loosely with foil if needed to prevent overbrowning).
• 4. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. In a small bowl, stir glaze ingredients until smooth; drizzle over bread.