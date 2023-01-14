 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gertie

Gertie

Meet Gertie. Gertie is 3 years old. She came to us very scared of everything and along with another dog.... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular