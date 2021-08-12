 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George

George

George

George is a beautiful orange tabby looking for his forever home. He is in a foster home with his siblings,... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman found entombed in concrete in Linville Falls home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’
State

Woman found entombed in concrete in Linville Falls home. Caretaker ‘person of interest’

  • Updated

A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics