George & Delilah

This is George O’Malley and Delilah Jane O’Malley they came here last August from a TNR in Marion. They were... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This is George O’Malley and Delilah Jane O’Malley they came here last August from a TNR in Marion. They were... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted fr…
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
The cleanup of a hydraulic fluid spill into the Catawba River that happened Thursday evening continued into Friday as the scene was turned ove…
COVID-19 is taking its toll on those passing up vaccinations.
From McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management Thursday evening:
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A deputy went back on duty Friday and a use of force policy may be revised after a video captured a man appearing to collapse while the deputy had his arm wrapped around his shoulders and neck.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.